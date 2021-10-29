Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in November 2021

Microsoft’s Xbox has announced the four games that will be offered cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers for free in November.

Xbox 360 titles that are available with Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Series S/X. Additionally, the Series X/S can also play Xbox One titles.

In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.

Further, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get Xbox Live Gold included in the price of Game Pass, which comes at $16.99 per month and features Game Pass for console, PC, Cloud Gaming and EA Play.

Source: Xbox

Image Credit: Xbox