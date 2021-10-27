fbpx
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in November

Cats & Dogs, TMNT and more are coming to Tubi this month

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 27, 20219:02 PM EDT
0 comments

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.

Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.

Below is everything coming to Tubi in November:

November

  • A Walk to Remember (2002)
  • Cats & Dogs (2001)
  • Cloud Atlas (2012)
  • Due Date (2010)
  • Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
  • Monster-in-Law (2005)
  • Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2009)
  • The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
  • TMNT (2007)

Tubi is available on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.

Image Credit: IMDB

Comments