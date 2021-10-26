Ontario workers could soon be able to ignore their boss’ email post work hours

Working from home sure has its benefits, but it’s easy to lose track of your social life when your home becomes your office.

Ontario is considering new legislation that will to encourage workers to disconnect from their work tasks to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

On Monday, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton revealed the planned legislative changes, stating that the bill aims to create an atmosphere where talented and innovative people are encouraged to work in Ontario.

According to McNaughton, the legislation would not only encourage a healthy work-life balance in the province but would also ban businesses from putting “unfair non-compete agreements” in place that limit future job prospects and limit wage growth.

Companies with 25 or more employees would be required to adopt disconnecting-from-work policies, which might include expectations regarding email response time and encouraging employees to switch on out-of-office alerts when they are not working.

“When you’re off the clock. You’re off the clock,” said McNaughton. “Everyone should be able to unplug at the end of their work day because people are more than their jobs, they are mums and dads, volunteers for local charities, members of faith communities, and so much more.”

The law will be the first of this type in Canada if it were to pass.

Source: Ontario