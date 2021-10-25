Tesla increases price of Model Y in Canada, delays expected delivery date

Tesla, like other automakers, is experiencing a shortage of semiconductors, which has resulted in a price hike for its vehicles in the United States. That cost hike is now hitting Canadian buyers with the recent increase in Tesla Model Y pricing.

The Model Y Long Range now starts at $74,990, up from $70,990 two weeks ago. The high cost of the car also makes it ineligible for any provincial or federal electric vehicle tax rebates in Canada.

The exact vehicle was priced at $69,990 in mid-August 2021. See images below for reference:

Further, compared to last year’s prices, Tesla has increased the cost of other models, including:

While the semiconductor shortage is one of the primary reasons behind the price increase, the growing demand for Tesla vehicles is a contributing factor too. The Model Y Long Range was sold out in Canada in August, with expected delivery dates for January. A quick peek on Tesla’s website now indicates that the EV will be delivered in May, five months after what Tesla initially promised. Further, bugs plaguing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software aren’t helping the company either.

On the other hand, Tesla has finally started shipping new Model X vehicles with yoke steering wheels, with Canadian deliveries expected soon.

Source: Tesla