The Source has the ‘Canada’ Xbox controller on sale

The Source is offering $15 off all of the Xbox controller models that it sells.

This applies to all of the colours of the updated Xbox Wireless Controller that was introduced with the Xbox Series X/S, which normally costs $74.99. With the sale, though, you can snag several Xbox gamepad variants for $59.99.

Notably, this includes the ‘Pulse Red’ gamepad that launched earlier this year that’s red-and-white like the Canadian flag. That said, ‘Black,’ ‘White,’ ‘Blue,’ and ‘Electric Volt‘ controllers are also on sale for $59.99

Meanwhile, the slightly more expensive ‘Daystrike Camo‘ model, which normally retails for $79.99, is on sale for $64.99.

The Source’s Xbox controller sale ends on November 3rd.

In related news, Xbox’s October system update is rolling out now — read more on that here.

