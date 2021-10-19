What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late October 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled October’s second batch of new Game Pass games:

Into the Pit (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 19th

Outriders (PC) — October 19th

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) — October 21st

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 21st

Everspace 2 (Game Preview, PC) — October 21st

Age of Empires IV (PC) — October 28th

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) — October 28th

Backbone (Console) — October 28th

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 28th

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 28th

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 28th

Notably, two of these games are Canadian. Echo Generation is a turn-based adventure game developed by Toronto’s Cococucumber, while Backbone is a dystopian adventure game from Vancouver’s Eggnut. The former is set in a fictional Canadian town, while the latter takes place in a fictional version of Vancouver.

It’s also worth mentioning that Alan Wake’s American Nightmare is coming just a couple of weeks after the release of Alan Wake Remastered. This means you have more Alan Wake waiting for you if you either played the remaster recently or are planning to get into it soon.

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on October 31st:

Carto (Cloud, Console and PC)

Celeste (Cloud, Console and PC)

Comanche (PC)

Eastshade (Cloud, Console and PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Cloud, Console and PC)

Knights & Bikes (Console and PC)

Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, members can purchase these or any other Game Pass titles with an exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them even after they leave the catalogue.

Finally, more than 100 Game Pass titles now support touch controls on mobile — read more on that here.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Image credit: Remedy Entertainment

Source: Xbox