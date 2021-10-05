What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early October 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled October’s first batch of new Game Pass games:

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 5th

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 7th

Visage (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 7th

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 12th

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) — October 12th

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 14th

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S) — October 14th

The Good Life (Cloud, Console and PC) — October 15th

Meanwhile, here are the games leaving the catalogue on October 15th:

Gonner2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Heave Ho (PC)

Katana Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Scourgebringer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tales of Vesperia HD (Console and PC)

The Swords of Ditto (PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

