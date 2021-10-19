TekSavvy TV is now available across Canada

TekSavvy’s internet protocol television (IPTV) service is now available across the country.

According to the press release, TekSavvy TV can now be accessed in “select regions” in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, PEI, and Saskatchewan.

This is in addition to the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, where the IPTV has been up and running for a few years now.

TekSavvy TV offers 150 live HD channels, plus video on demand. PVR services are also available, for an extra charge of $10/month for 50 hours of cloud-saved recordings, and subscriptions start at $20 per month for basic service.

To access the service, you need to already be a TekSavvy residential internet customer with a plan packing a download speed of at least 15Mbps.

Hardware-wise, TekSavvy TV says it runs on most Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple TV (Version 4 or higher), iPhones and iPads (iOS 10.3 or higher), Android TV (Xiaomi Mi Box 3, Nvidia Shield, Chromecast with Google TV) and Android phones and tablets (Version 5 or higher).

Otherwise, the indie telecom company also rents out a “TekSavvy TV Box ” for $5 per month. The box features HD 1080p resolution (though it claims to be 4K ready), HDMI output, an SD card slot, and USB 2 ports.

This Canadian IPTV service is a joint venture between two Ontario companies: TekSavvy, which is based out of Chatham-Kent, and Hastings CableVision in Madoc.

Together, the two groups launched TekSavvy TV in February 2019, specifically in Chatham-Kent, Ontario.

The service later expanded to include Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area, before rolling out across Ontario in July 2019.

TekSavvy TV later became available in select regions of Quebec in March 2020.

Source: TekSavvy