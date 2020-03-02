TekSavvy TV is now available in Quebec

TekSavvy is launching its IPTV service ‘TekSavvy TV‘ in select regions in Quebec after initially releasing in Ontario last year.
The IPTV service offers customers over 150 HD channels, Cloud PVR service, access to selected programming GO apps, and video on demand. The channels include sports, movies, series, and kids content.
TekSavvy TV starts with a basic plan that costs $20 per month. Customers can choose additional theme packages and select channels for an incremental monthly fee that gives them access to more live sports, premium series and blockbuster movies.
“Consumers deserve a high-quality TV experience with the content they want at a fair price. Delivering a package of innovative features that our customers want, at a price they deserve, has guided the development of this service,” Marc Gaudrault, the CEO of TekSavvy and president of Hastings Cable Vision, said in a press release.
The service requires a TekSavvy residential internet subscription with a minimum download speed of 15Mbps. The TekSavvy TV app is available on select Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV devices.
Eligible TekSavvy customers can learn more about the service though their ‘MyAccount’ portal.
Source: TekSavvy
