CRTC provides final $53.4 million for Nunavik high-speed internet project

Nunavik’s Kativik Regional Government (KRG) announced that the region’s first-ever high-speed internet expansion is officially fully funded.

The infrastructure project was originally announced in August 2018, following a pledge from the federal and Quebec governments to each invest $62.6 million — a total of $125.2 million — to provide folks living in the remote northern Quebec region with access to high-speed internet.

In addition to $500,000 from the KRG, the initiative was recently bolstered by a final contribution: $53.4 million from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), as reported by Nunatsiaq News.

Installation began on Nunavik’s first-ever undersea fibre optic cable network in August of this year.

The cable runs north along the coast of James Bay, starting in Chisasibi and connecting through to Kuujjuaraapik, Whapmagoostui, Umiujaq, Inukjuak, all the way up to Puvirnituq.

According to Nunatsiaq News, KRG telecommunications advisor Dan Pellerin says this stretch of the fibre network should be ready to use by January 2022.

In 2022, the plan is to expand the undersea cable network further along the Hudson Strait, in order to connect to the communities of Akulivik, Ivujivik, Salluit, and Kangiqsujuaq.

The entire project is expected to be completed towards the end of 2023.

Image creidt: Shutterstock

Source: Nunatsiaq News