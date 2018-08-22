Quebec to provide remote Inuit communities with high-speed internet

The Government of Canada has announced a $125.2 million investment into providing remote Inuit communities in the Northern Quebec area of Nunavik with new or improved high-speed internet.
This marks the first-time that Nunavik’s 14 Inuit communities and 28 institutions will be provided with the faster internet.
The announcement comes as part of the federal government’s ongoing $500 million Connect to Innovate program, a nationwide initiative to bring improved internet to remote communities.
The Government of Quebec and the federal government will each invest $62.6 million into the Nunavik project for a total of $125.2 million. Nunavik’s territorial Kativik Regional Government will contribute an additional $500,000.
The funding will be allocated over three years to the Kativik Regional Government, which will go towards building subsea fibre optic backbone infrastructure along the eastern coast of Hudson Bay. A backbone network and state-of-the-art fibre-to-the-home infrastructure will also be installed in the region.
Work is expected to be completed by 2020, which will provide Nunavik communities with internet service packages on par with those offered in major cities across Canada.
