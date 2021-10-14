The Source ‘Early Holiday’ sale discounts Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro

Following in Microsoft’s footsteps, The Source has also launched an ‘Early Holiday Shopping‘ sale with discounts on laptops, TVs, peripherals, including the 2020 Macbook Pro, Surface Laptop 3, Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame TV and more.
Check out some of the deals below:
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook Spin 513 CP513-1HL-S4XG 13.3-inch Touchscreen Laptop with 128GB eMMC, 8GB RAM & Chrome OS: $649 (regularly $799.99)
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13.3-inch 256GB with M1 Chip, 8 Core CPU & 7 Core GPU – Gold: $1,209.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro (2020) 13.3-inch 256GB with M1 Chip, 8 Core CPU & 8 Core GPU with Touch Bar: $1,549.99 (regularly $1,699.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 V9R-00022 15-inch Touchscreen Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 3580U, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Vega 9 & Windows 10 Home: $1,7499.99 (regularly $2,269.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 VDX-00001 12.3-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with Intel® i7-1065G7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM & Windows 10 Home: $2,599.99 (regularly $3,069.99)
TVs
- Samsung Q80A 55-inch QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,899.99)
- LG C1 65-inch 4K 120Hz HDR OLED Smart TV: $2,499.99 (regularly $2,599.99)
- Samsung LS03AA 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,099.99 (regularly $2,699.99)
- Samsung Q60A 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $949.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- Sony Bravia XR X90J 55-inch 4K HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,699.99)
Audio
- Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds: $89.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Sony SRS-XB43 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $249.99 (regularly $349.99)
- HeadRush True Wireless Waterproof In-Ear Sport Earbuds: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $129.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Google Nest Audio Speaker (2020): $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- JBL Bar 2.0 Plus – Compact 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar: $199.99 (regularly $269.99)
- Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones: $279.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Sony WFSP800N/B Truly Wireless Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Sports Earbuds: $99.99 (regularly $279.99)
- Turtle Beach Earforce Recon Gaming Over-Ear Wired Headset for Xbox One: $14.99 (regularly $19.99)
Everything else
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen – Smart Home Device with Google Assistant: $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
- SiriusXM SXEZR1V1KC Onyx EZR with Vehicle Kit: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless: $29.99 (regularly $49.96)
- JBL Horizon 2 – Bluetooth Clock Radio Speaker with FM: $139.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Samsung EP-P6300TBEGCA Wireless Charger Trio: $83.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Bose Frames Rondo Audio Sunglasses: $125.99 (regularly $249.99)
- TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 Dual-band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System – 3 Pack: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)
- Google Nest Hub Max: $229.99 (regularly $299.99)
- ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice: $299.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Logitech MK235 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
Find all products under The Source’s ‘Early Holiday Sale’ here. It’s worth noting that different product categories have a different ‘sale end’ day. If you’re going to sit on the idea of buying something from the sale, make sure you check when the sale ends by peeping under the price tag.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: The Source
Source: The Source