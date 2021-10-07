Ontario’s proof of vaccination app to be called ‘Verify Ontario’

The Government of Ontario’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination app will be called, fittingly enough, ‘Verify Ontario.’

Mike Crawley, CBC News‘ Queen’s Park reporter, tweeted on Wednesday night that a colleague had discovered the name via a web page.

NEW: “Verify Ontario” will be the name of the app that businesses use from Oct 22 to scan your QR code proof of COVID19 vaccination. (There’s been no announcement from the government about the name. One of my colleagues found the web page.) #COVID19Ontario https://t.co/zsZk9Q95M9 — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) October 7, 2021

However, the government has still not publicly commented on the name nearly one day later.

Set to launch on October 22nd, the Verify Ontario app will allow Ontarians to store a QR code containing proof of their vaccination. Businesses that require this, such as dine-in restaurants, movie theatres and convention centres, can then scan the QR code.

This system went into effect on September 22nd, with the province stating that it would take one month from then to get the official QR code app up and running.

For now, Ontarians can use the province’s official vaccination receipt tool to show to businesses. You can also use that same portal to book a vaccine appointment if you haven’t yet done so.