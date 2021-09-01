Ontario government reportedly plans to release proof-of-vaccination certificate app

As of September 22nd, under Ontario’s new COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, proof-of-vaccination will be required to use several businesses across the province, including movie theatres, gyms and indoor dining, according to CP24.

Similar to Quebec’s VaxiCode, Ontario’s government reportedly plans to release an app that combines a proof-of-vaccination certificate and personal identification through the use of a QR code. The app is expected to be ready to release in October. An additional app is in the works for businesses to verify immunized Ontarians’ QR codes.

Various reports indicate that the vaccine certificate will not be required for outdoor dining or retail shopping and is designed with large events like concerts and non-essential businesses in mind.

It remains unclear how proof-of-vaccination in Ontario will work before the app’s launch.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an official announcement regarding the province’s proof-of-vaccination system at 1pm ET today.

Source: CP24, blogTO