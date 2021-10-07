Ontario will permanently allow privately-owned cannabis shops to offer delivery, pickup options

The Ontario government says it will allow private cannabis shops to offer delivery and curbside pickup.

This comes as part of a bill introduced in the legislature that aims to reduce the rules surrounding private cannabis sellers in the province. Cannabis stores in Ontario have been allowed to offer delivery and pick up during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, only the province’s Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) was able to offer delivery.

Government officials say that making these options permanent will allow cannabis stores to maintain physical distancing and other public health measures.

This proposed legislation also includes fast-tracking of applications for patio spaces and bettering the virtual government portals.

Source: The Canadian Press