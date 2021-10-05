Microsoft discounts 184 Xbox titles with its ‘Harvest Sale’

Microsoft’s ‘Harvest Sale’ discounts more than 180 Xbox titles, including A Way Out, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Scarlet Nexus and more.
Check out the deals here:
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition: $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition: $14.99 (regularly $59.99)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition: $18.74 (regularly $124.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $19.24 (regularly $54.99)
- Ori: The Collection: $17.99 (regularly $44.99)
- SCARLET NEXUS: $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- A Way Out: $7.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition: $13.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection: $16.19 (regularly $26.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate: $22.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5): $5.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- F1 2020: $22.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Just Cause 4: $18.79 (regularly $93.99)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition: $17.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition: $36.74 (regularly $146.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle: $41.99 (regularly $69.99)
Find more games under Xbox’s Harvest Sale, including Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and more here.
