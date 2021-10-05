Microsoft discounts 184 Xbox titles with its ‘Harvest Sale’

Microsoft’s ‘Harvest Sale’ discounts more than 180 Xbox titles, including A Way Out, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Scarlet Nexus and more.

Check out the deals here:

Find more games under Xbox’s Harvest Sale, including Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and more here.

Image credit: Xbox