Instagram TV is the platform’s replacement for IGTV

After being unavailable for nearly six hours yesterday, Instagram has announced that it’s rebranding its long-form video space IGTV as Instagram TV and will do away with the exclusive IGTV video format.

Main Instagram feed videos can now be up to 60 minutes long, a duration previously exclusive for IGTV videos. Further, users no longer need to exit the main app to watch them. According to an Instagram spokesman (via The Verge), the IGTV app, now known as the Instagram TV app, will continue to be a “destination for people to visit with the intent of watching video.”

Starting today, we’re combining IGTV and feed videos into one format – Instagram Video. We’re also introducing a new Video tab on your profile, where this combined video format will live, to make it easier for people to discover new video content. pic.twitter.com/yVZYrgPX3d — Alexandru Voica (alexvoica.eth) 💀 (@alexvoica) October 5, 2021

Additionally, when you come across a video while scrolling, you’ll be able to tap anywhere on the screen to enter fullscreen mode. You can exit the full-screen mode by tapping the back button or continue scrolling to find similar videos from the same and different creators.

As part of the improved upload experience, Instagram is also adding additional tools such as editing, filters, location tagging. Longer videos, which were previously labelled as IGTV videos, will continue to offer 60-second teasers in the Feed. However, if the video is ad-eligible, the preview will remain 15 seconds long only.

It’s worth noting that none of these changes will influence what Instagram is doing with Reels. According to TechCrunch, the company’s short-form video platform will remain distinct from the new Instagram TV.

Via: The Verge