Apple’s iPhone 14 will reportedly feature a ‘complete redesign’

The iPhone 13 series is very similar to the iPhone 12 lineup in regarding its look and overall performance.

However, according to Bloomberg’s nearly always reliable Mark Gurman, that could change with next year’s iPhone 14. Gurman says that the iPhone 14 will feature a “complete redesign” and the first significant update to the smartphone’s look since 2017’s iPhone X.

You could also argue that, at least as far as design is concerned, the move from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12 was substantial because of its squared-off sides and entirely redesigned cameras.

Beyond stating that the iPhone 14 will adopt an entirely new look, Gurman didn’t offer additional details regarding the iPhone 14’s redesign. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated that Apple will ditch the display notch with its 2022 iPhone lineup, saying that the smartphone will feature a hole-punch front camera like most high-end Android smartphones.

Other recent rumours indicate Apple will likely drop the iPhone mini from its lineup in favour of a larger “regular” model alongside its “Pro” devices. We’ve also seen reports regarding an under-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor, though it’s unclear if this technology will make its way to Apple’s 2022 smartphone line or in future devices.

As always, approach these rumours with an air of skepticism. Apple’s iPhone 13 series only just released, and iPhone 14 devices are a year away, so the tech giant’s strategy regarding the smartphone line could easily shift in the coming months.

Source: Bloomberg Via: Engadget