Razer launches new accessories in several colourways for console gamers

Razer has announced several new accessories and colourways to expand its console hardware offerings, including new headphones, controllers and charging stands.

Leading the list is the all-new Razer Kaira X wired headset for Xbox and Playstation consoles. Priced at $75.99 for both iterations, the headphones feature a 50mm TriForce driver in each ear cup and a boom-mounted Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone that Razer says will pick up the user voice rather than environmental ambient sound.

Further, the Kaira X uses a standard headphone AUX connection, meaning they will operate with any device that has a 3.5mm port. However, Bluetooth capability or wireless via a dongle would have been appreciated.

The Razer Kaira X is available in two versions, PlayStation and Xbox. The Xbox variant comes in Black, White, Shock Blue, Pulse Red and Electric Volt colourways, whereas the PlayStation variant comes in a single white colour with black earcups and a blue accent, matching the console’s DualSense controllers.

You can order the Razer Kaira X for Xbox and Playstation here for $75.99.

Razer also released its new magnetic Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox controllers, which works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Elite Series 1 controllers. Available in Carbon Black, Shock Blue, Robot White, Pulse Red, Electric Volt and Aqua Shift colour variants, the stand, according to Razer, can fully charge your controller in under three hours with added overcharge protection, in case you leave it docked overnight.

The Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox controllers is available to order now for $50.99.

Lastly, Razer also introduced the new Kaira, Kaira Pro headsets and the Wolverine V2 controller, all in White, exclusively for the Xbox Series X|S.

While the Kaira Pro uses Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 to deliver audio to your ears, the Kaira uses Xbox Wireless exclusively. Both the headsets have the same TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and a cardioid microphone.

On the other hand, the Wolverine V2 maintains the standard Xbox controller layout with the addition of two customizable bumpers.

The Razer Kaira for Xbox, Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox and the Razer Wolverine V2 are available for $139.99, $199.99 and $139.99, respectively.

Image credit: Razer

Source: Razer