Transformable Eddie Brock/Venom outfit now available in Fortnite

The Venom Bundle is available for 2,800 V-Bucks ($26.99)

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Sep 24, 20212:34 PM EDT
With the addition of a new Carnage outfit in Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, a Symbiote Mythic Weapon making its way to the island and the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie, the question wasn’t if Epic Games will release an Eddie Brock skin — it was when it would release an Eddie Brock skin.

You can pick up the Venom Bundle from the in-game item shop for 2,800 V-Bucks ($26.99) which includes the Eddie Brock outfit, (old) Venom outfit, a ‘Tendrils of Venom’ back bling, ‘Symbiote Scythe’ pickaxe, (old) ‘Tendril Tote’  back bling, (old) ‘Symbiote Slasher’ pickaxe and three emotes.

A Symbiote Trail Contrail and Symbiotic Sail Glider are also available separately for 400 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively. Further, Eddie can transform into Venom and back with the ‘Venom Unleashed’ emote (included with outfit purchase) any time in-game (see Tweet above for reference).

While staying on-topic of Fortnite, Apple says it won’t allow the game back on the App Store yet, and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney isn’t happy about it.

Source: Fortnite

