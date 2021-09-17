fbpx
Upgrade your movie room with Best Buy’s Ultimate Home Theatre Sale

Best Buy's 'Ultimate Home Theatre Sale' starts today and ends on September 23rd

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Sep 17, 20212:47 PM EDT
Best Buy is currently offering an “Ultimate Home Theatre Sale” with Smart TVs, audio devices and accessories, including LG NanoCell 86-inch 4K TV, JBL PartyBox 1000 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, third-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick and more on sale. Check out some of the notable deals below:

TVs

Audio

Media streamers

Best Buy’s ‘Ultimate Home Theatre Sale’ starts today and ends on September 23rd. Find all products under the sale event here.

Source: Best Buy

