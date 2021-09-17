Upgrade your movie room with Best Buy’s Ultimate Home Theatre Sale

Best Buy is currently offering an “Ultimate Home Theatre Sale” with Smart TVs, audio devices and accessories, including LG NanoCell 86-inch 4K TV, JBL PartyBox 1000 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, third-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick and more on sale. Check out some of the notable deals below:
TVs
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN75Q70AAFXZC) – 2021: Now $2,499.99, was $2,999.99
- Samsung 85-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN85AU8000FXZC) – 2021: Now $2,499.99, was $2,999.99
- Sony X85J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD75X85J) – 2021: Now $1,999.99, was $2,499.99
- LG NanoCell 86-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (86NANO75UPA) – 2021: Now $2,799.99, was $3,299.99
- Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR65A80J) – 2021: Now $2,799.99, was $2,999.99
Audio
- LG SP7Y 440-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $549.99, was $599.99
- Sony STRDH790 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos AV Receiver: Now $549.99, was $599.99
- Sony HTS100F 120-Watt 2.0 Channel Sound Bar: Now $149.99, was $199.99
- JBL PartyBox 1000 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $999.99, was $1,399.99
- Samsung HW-A550 410-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $279.99, was $399.99
Media streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: Now $119.99, was $149.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: Now $39.99, was $49.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: Now $49.99, was $59.99
- Sony DVD Player (DVPSR210P): Now $39.99, was $44.99
- Sony 1080p Upconverting DVD Player (DVPSR510H): Now $49.99, was $59.99
Best Buy’s ‘Ultimate Home Theatre Sale’ starts today and ends on September 23rd. Find all products under the sale event here.
Source: Best Buy
