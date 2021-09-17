fbpx
News

Samsung discounts Galaxy S21 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2 and more

The phones are on sale until October 7th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 17, 20212:18 PM EDT
0 comments
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung’s online store is now offering a variety of smartphones on sale.

According to the company’s website, the phones are available until October 7th and include devices like the Galaxy A32, A52, S21 Ultra, S20 FE and more.

The list of handsets is available below:

You can check out all the devices and more, here.

Comments