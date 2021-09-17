Spend $50 on a PlayStation Store Gift Card, get $7.50 in PC Points back

You can get 7,500 PC Optimum Points for buying a $50 PlayStation Store Gift Card, effectively cutting the cost of the gift card down to $42.50.

Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘ryan0462,’ who discovered the promotion on the PC Optimum app, the screenshot states the offer is exclusively available in Your Independent Grocer only.

Further, the screenshot states that the “offer applies to every $50 spent on PlayStation gift cards per transaction,” implying that there is no limit, and you can claim 7,500 points for every $50 PlayStation Store gift card that you purchase.

While the post states that it is an exclusive Independent promotion, users have commented under ‘ryan0462’s’ post that they have the same offer available at No Frills, Loblaws and Valu-Mart. If I were to guess, the offer is available across all President’s Choice retail banners, including Shoppers Drug Mart.

It’s worth noting that the promotion is valid in-store only until September 22nd.

Image credit: ryan0462, PlayStation

Source: RedFlagDeals