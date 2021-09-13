Leaked photos reveal new iPhone 13 case colours

Despite the fact that Apple’s iPhone 13 event is just a day away, leaks regarding the tech giant’s next iPhone are still appearing.

Following a rumour that the largest storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max will be 1TB, we’ve caught a glimpse of very official-looking leaked cases for Apple’s upcoming smartphone line.

Shared on Twitter via an account called @MajinBuOfficial, the images include a screenshot and a photo of several iPhone 13 cases. The colour options look very similar to last year’s official Apple iPhone 12 cases save for a few new additions, including a cool-looking orange option.

The cases show off the same rather large square cutout featured in the iPhone 12 series and squared-off edges, which backs up rumours regarding the smartphone.

At the tech giant’s September 14th event, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods.

For more detail on what to expect from Apple’s next hardware event, check out my recap.

Source: @MajinBuOfficial Via: iMore