Amazon to hire more than 15,000 full-time and part-time employees in Canada

Amazon is hiring more than 15,000 full-time and part-time employees across all of Canada throughout the fall and will increase employee wages.

Frontline employees will receive $17 to $21.65 per hour with comprehensive benefits starting from the first day. According to an Amazon press release, the benefits include health, dental, and vision. The company will also offer training and education programs like the Career Choice program and family support plans.

Current, full-time, and part-time employees will also get $1.60 to $2.20 per hour starting immediately, regardless of their tenure.

Further, Amazon says that each of its full-time employees has access to the following benefits:

Wages from $17 per hour to $21.65 per hour, with a $100 bonus for new and current employees who show proof of vaccination

RRSP matching

Stock units

Kids & Company special packages including a guaranteed spot at Kids & Company Child Care locations within six months of registration, a 10 percent discount off monthly in-center tuition, waived registration fees, back-up care options and access to virtual workshops and events

Employee and Family Assistance Plan provided by LifeWorks and available 24/7 to help Amazon employees and their family members feel supported, by phone, online, and in-person

Access to up-skilling training programs that meet employees where they are, through Amazon’s commitment to invest $75M to skills-train 100,000 Amazonians by 2025

The press release also indicates that all full-time employees can join Amazon’s Career Choice program that can cover up to 95 percent of tuition fees.

In other recent Amazon Canada news, the company expanded in B.C. with new fulfillment sortation centres, closed a warehouse back in May in Ontario, announced plans to launch a robot-operated warehouse in Parkland County, Alberta and cancelled Prime Day in Canada.

Source: Amazon