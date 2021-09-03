Get this $199 Chromebook for just $98 if you have an active Bell connection

If you are a Bell Advantage customer, you can take advantage of this solid deal on Acer’s Chromebook 11 via The Source.

Originally priced at $199.99, the Chromebook 11 is available for just $98 for Bell Advantage customers.

Bell Advantage customers are those with active Bell, Bell Aliant and Bell MTS services, including mobility, internet, TV, smart home, and small business.

It’s worth noting that this Chromebook is no mean machine, rather an easy-to-operate light-use laptop that can double as a decent streaming screen or for your educational needs.

It has an 11.6-inch LCD display along with a low power consuming 1.80GHz AMD A6-9220C dual-core processor for smooth web browsing or school/office work.

The Acer Chromebook 11 comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM. And since most of your data will be saved on the cloud, the Chromebook’s minimal 32GB storage wouldn’t hurt, especially considering the cheap price tag of $98.

Purchase the Acer Chromebook 11 or learn more about it and the accompanying promotion here.

Image credit: The Source

Source: The Source