Hayu brings over 300 reality TV shows to Bell’s Fibe TV

All-reality TV streaming service Hayu is coming to Bell Fibe TV, bringing over 300 new shows and series to the carrier’s TV platform.

Bell Fibe TV users across Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, and Atlantic Canada can now access Hayu via the Bell Fibe TV app menu. Those who are already Hayu subscribers can simply link their accounts and continue where they left off.

Hayu delivers over 8,000 episodes of reality TV content with a wide variety of unscripted sub-genres in the English language, including Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, Crime, and Fashion shows. Further, most episodes accessible on Hayu premiere the same day they air on television.

“As the only all-reality streaming platform in the country, we’re thrilled to partner with Bell to add Fibe TV to our broad range of distribution partners in Canada and to provide Canadians with even greater access to an extensive selection of top reality content from Hayu,” said Hendrik McDermott, managing director of Hayu, in a recent press release.

A Hayu subscription in Canada costs $5.99 + tax. However, subscribers in different provinces will end up paying varied amounts. Check the image below to see how much a Hayu subscription costs in your province.

Source: Hayu