Telus, Hilo offering bundle deal on smart home products

Telus and Hilo are offering Quebec residents a bundle deal on their security and energy management smart home systems.

According to the press release, customers who sign up for the bundle receive “three months of Telus SmartHome Security services at $0 and a $150 credit from Hilo,” for a total savings of $315.

Hilo is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, the province’s public electricity utility, and sells energy-efficient smart home devices such as thermostats, light bulbs, dimmers, wall switches, and smoke detectors.

The Telus SmartHome Security plan on offer includes 24/7 professional monitoring, a control panel, door and window sensors, and a motion sensor.

Telus announced earlier this August that its SmartHome systems can now be controlled using voice commands through Amazon Alexa.

SmartHome Security was first launched in July 2018, after Telus purchased AlarmForce’s western Canada business — which served the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan — for around $66.5 million.

Source: Telus