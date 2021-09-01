DoorDash, Jollibee collaborate on mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario

DoorDash and fried chicken restaurant brand Jollibee will launch a “first-of-its-kind” mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario starting September 2nd.

The companies positioned the new movable restaurant as a “step beyond” ghost kitchens, which are basically restaurants without the restaurant intended to fill online orders on platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats. To start, the movable restaurant will sit at the southwest corner of the CF Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton.

Residents will be able to order their favourite Jollibee dishes from the restaurant for pickup or delivery using either the DoorDash app (iOS, Android), Jollibee app (iOS, Android) or Jollibee website.

DoorDash and Jollibee collaborated on the design and build of the kitchen, transforming a flatbed trailer into a fully customized working kitchen with fryers, storage and refrigeration space. The duo also collaborated on selecting the Hamilton location thanks to a combination of Jollibee’s expansion goals and DoorDash’s aggregated data insights.

The mobile kitchen is set to serve surrounding neighbourhoods, including Downtown Hamilton, Stony Creek, McMaster University and Hampton Heights. Further, the mobile kitchen will remain in Hamilton for at least six months before travelling to another North American destination.

DoorDash says the kitchen will operate seven days a week from 10am to 9pm and offer a limited menu of Jollibee dishes, including Jolly Crispy Chicken (in Original or Spicy), Jolly Spaghetti and Peach Mago Pie.

Finally, to celebrate the mobile kitchen launch, Jollibee fans across Canada can get a free Peach Mango Pie on orders of $15 or more when they order through DoorDash with promo code ‘JOLLIFREE.’ Customers who order using the code will be entered into a contest to win a year of free Jollibee from DoorDash.

Image credit: DoorDash