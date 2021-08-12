You can now control Telus SmartHome security and entertainment systems with new Alexa skills

Telus has announced that customers can now control and monitor their Telus ‘SmartHome‘ security and entertainment systems using voice commands through its new Amazon Alexa skill.
Through hands-free voice commands, users can perform tasks like arm their panel, lock and unlock their doors, set the thermostat and turning lights on and off.
“We want to offer our customers the best in home automation and entertainment by creating connected experiences with our products and services that work better together,” said Dwayne Benefield, senior vice president of entertainment and connected home at Telus, in a recent press release.
What this all means is that if you have a smartphone with Alexa downloaded or an Echo smart home device, you can now easily control your security and entertainment systems through voice commands.
