Microsoft announces September 22nd Surface event

Microsoft will hold an event on Wednesday, September 22nd to “see what’s next.” Judging by the teaser image, the event will likely showcase Surface hardware.

The event will kick off at 11am ET and that’s all the information Microsoft has provided so far. The company tweeted about the event, which included a link to a webpage where people can save the date. Both the tweet and the webpage feature the same image, which appears to be a side-profile of the Surface Pro X.

Although Microsoft hasn’t shared any details, it’s not hard to figure out that the event will show off new Surface hardware. As Engadget points out, there’s the teaser image, as well as Microsoft’s event history. The company typically holds a fall hardware event.

If that’s not enough, there’s the recently announced Windows 11 release slated for October 5th. What better way to showcase the new operating system than with shiny new hardware?

Interestingly, there haven’t been many rumours about new Surface devices so far. We’ve seen occasional rumours about a Surface Duo 2. Microsoft’s Surface Book line may be due for an upgrade. Microsoft released a Surface Laptop 4 earlier this year, but no accompanying Surface Pro 8 — perhaps we’ll see one of those at the hardware event, along with a Surface Pro X refresh.

Whatever happens at the event, keep your eyes on MobileSyrup for the latest news and Canadian specifics of Microsoft’s new Surface hardware.

Source: Microsoft Via: Engadget