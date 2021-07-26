Microsoft Surface Duo 2 photos leak, showing off triple camera setup

Microsoft is reportedly planning to reveal the Surface Duo 2 this year, and we’re already seeing images of the dual-screen device. Rumours indicate that the Duo 2 will launch either in September or October, pitting it against Apple’s and Google’s device launches that typically fall in the same time frame.
On the rear, the Surface Duo 2 reportedly offers a triple camera setup that will include telephoto, ultrawide angle and standard lenses. The leaked images also indicate that Microsoft has moved its fingerprint scanner to the power button, and the USB-C port to the right side.
Rumoured specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G support, and NFC, which should be a given, but the original Duo lacked NFC. Reportedly, Microsoft will also increase the screen size of the device and make the bezels slightly thinner.
When the Surface Duo launched in Canada MobileSyrup‘s Jon Lamont said that the unique dual-screen smartphone “feels very much like a ‘first-generation’ device. It has plenty of flaws but also breaks new ground in exciting ways.” Hopefully, this year’s Duo offers a not-so “first generation” feeling.
This leak was originally shared by Tech Rat, a not very well-known source. However, the images are real-world and not renders, so they’re likely accurate. It’s worth noting that these could be prototype versions of the device and the final product might look different when it launches.
Image credit: Tech Rat
Source: Tech Rat, Windows Central
