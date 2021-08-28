Apple launches service program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro earpiece issue

Apple announced a new service program to repair broken earpieces on select iPhone 12 models.

According to the support page document, the iPhone-maker “determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.” The issue does not impact the iPhone 12 mini or 12 Pro Max.

Apple notes that affected models were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service,” the document reads.

Although all iPhone 12 models are still under their one-year warranty, this service program covers devices for two years after purchase, giving iPhone 12 owners an extra year to get a free repair if their earpiece fails.

As The Verge points out, Apple’s use of the phrase “small percentage” doesn’t really give us a clue as to how many devices are impacted. The company used similar phrasing when discussing issues with its MacBook butterfly keyboards, which seemed to impact just about every MacBook.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s iPhone 12 and 12 Pro earpiece service program requires an examination of phones prior to service to make sure they’re eligible for the program. Additionally, Apple’s website warns that if your device has any damage that would impair its ability to fix the receiver, such as a broken screen, that will need to be fixed first before Apple does the repair.

You can learn more about the earpiece service program here.

Source: Apple Via: The Verge