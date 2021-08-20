Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs ranked No. 1 in U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study

Apple Card users placed Goldman Sachs issued Apple Card first in customer satisfaction within the Midsized Credit Card category in the 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, according to J.D. Power.
The study gave the Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs a score of 864 out of 1,000, 47 points higher than the second-place issuer. The card scored first in the Midsize Credit Card sector across all surveyed areas, including engagement, credit card terms, communication, perks and services, incentives, and key moments.
Introduced in 2019, Apple Card was the first credit card built specifically for use with the iPhone. Apple Card is a no-fee credit card that allows consumers to manage their finances right from Apple Wallet on their iPhone.
Customers who use the Apple Card can earn Daily Cash rewards when they spend money online or in stores, with a three percent Daily cash back on purchases made directly with Apple and select merchants who accept Apple Pay, and a 2 percent Daily Cashback on transactions made through Apple Pay.
Apple Card isn’t available in Canada, although Apple did recently launch an alternative financing option in Canada. You can read more on that here.
Image credit: Apple & J.D. Power
Source: Apple
