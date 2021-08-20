Series of leaks indicate no OnePlus 9T this year, OnePlus 9RT launching in October

OnePlus typically launches a phone and follows it up with a ‘T’ version several months later — for example, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T. However, the ‘T’ follow-up to the OnePlus 9 is currently shrouded in mystery, and it looks like it may not launch at all.
Over on the OnePlus forums, some users have compiled a list of rumours and hints about the OnePlus 9T existence (or lack thereof). It started with a tweet from leaker Max Jambor, who frequently tweets information about upcoming OnePlus devices. A tweet from Jambor at the end of July claimed there would be “No 9T.”
Obviously, that alone isn’t much to go on, but last week OnePlus tweeted a picture of the OnePlus 9 sitting in tea. The tweet said, “Don’t read too much into it.”
The #OnePlus9 in tea. Don't read too much into it. pic.twitter.com/hopsJTV8qu
— OnePlus (@oneplus) August 11, 2021
So, we have a tweet from a fairly reliable leaker saying there won’t be a 9T, and a tweet from OnePlus that appears to suggest there will be a
9Tea 9T (although I’m not reading too much into it). If I had to pick one to go with, I’d put my money on the OnePlus tease over Jambor’s claim.
Ladies and Gentlemen, please welcome OnePlus 9RT aka Codename Martini.
I wouldn't bet if that is the final name but yes, this is what it is being called internally – apart from Martini https://t.co/Ixub9xXXzN
— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 19, 2021
However, there is more to the story. Jambor tweeted on August 19th that OnePlus was working on a device with the codename ‘Martini.’ According to Jambor, Martini will be the OnePlus 9RT. Additionally, Jambor indicates 9RT might not be the final name for the phone, but notes it’s one of the other internal names for the device aside from Martini.
No OnePlus 9T, but a 9RT may launch instead
Another OnePlus forum thread popped up on August 19th focussed on the OnePlus 9RT, adding further fuel to the rumour fire. That thread cites a story from Android Central that says an insider source leaked details of the 9RT to the publication.
The source says the OnePlus will unveil the 9RT in October, and that it will offer “modest upgrades” over the OnePlus 9R. Unfortunately, like the 9R, the 9RT will be restricted to China and India. Additionally, the 9RT is the only numbered flagship series OnePlus phone on the cards for the rest of this year. The insider source said there would be two more Nord phone launches, but that’s it.
The insider also reported the specs for the 9RT, which include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a “higher-binned” Snapdragon 870, 4,500mAh battery, 65W charging and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera. Interestingly, the 9RT will be the first phone to run OnePlus’ new OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. It also happens to be one of the first OnePlus phones to arrive after the company merged OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS.
OnePlus 9RT will run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box
Android Central goes on to detail some of the new OxygenOS 12 features based on an internal build it tested. New features include the ability to create resizable floating windows, a theme store that’s nearly identical to the one on ColorOS and new privacy features like clipboard access alerts. Another privacy feature coming to OxygenOS is ColorOS’ ‘Private Safe’ that lets users lock sensitive data, like photos, video and documents, in a password-protected digital vault.
However, the design of OxygenOS 12 remains almost completely unchanged from the major redesign that launched with OxygenOS 11. That means Google’s fancy new Material You colour theming is not present.
Finally, the Android Central report indicates OnePlus is behind on its OxygenOS 12 beta target due to a large number of bugs. The company wanted to have a closed beta out already, but reportedly the entire software team is focused on crushing bugs to get an update out to closed beta testers soon, with it looking like the update will drop towards the end of August. The public beta will likely follow two or three weeks later.
So, there you have it. It looks fairly certain that there won’t be a OnePlus 9T this year. Instead, a OnePlus 9RT will launch in India and China with OxygenOS 12 and it looks like we may get two new Nord devices as well.
Source: OnePlus Forums, (2), Twitter, (2), Android Central
Comments