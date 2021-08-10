Telus has announced it’s investing $27 million to connect Whistler and Squamish, British Columbia to its gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, which should increase wireless and internet speeds throughout the region.
The network will launch this fall and Telus expects it to be in the majority of homes and businesses by early 2022.
Starting back in 2013, Telus invested more than $5 billion to connect 137 communities and 56 First Nations communities across B.C., Alberta and parts of Quebec to its PureFibre network.
Telus’ gigabit-enabled PureFibre network is the largest fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network in Western Canada.
Telus recently also invested $9 million in Airdrie, Alberta as part of the carrier’s $14.5 billion investment in “infrastructure and operations” across the province. In July, Telus announced its $53 million investment to bring gigabit fibre to New Westminster, B.C.
Source: Telus
