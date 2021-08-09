Telus invests $9 million in Airdrie, Alberta to build new wireless infrastructure

Telus has revealed that it’s investing $9 million in Airdrie, Alberta, as part of the telecom giant’s $14.5 billion investment in “infrastructure and operations” across the province until 2024.
The carrier says that this investment is in response to “the increasing demand for enhanced wireless connectivity throughout the city.” Additionally, it will give more homes and businesses access to its Telus PureFibre network.
In 2019, Telus made an initial infrastructure investment of $60 million to bring PureFibre to Airdrie.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Airdrie, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, the president and CEO of Telus, in a recent statement.
In other Telus infrastructure-related news, Telus recently revealed that it has launched its 5G network in Red Deer, Alberta.
