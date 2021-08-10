It looks like OnePlus is having a bit of fun ahead of Samsung’s big foldable device ‘Unpacked’ event.
The company posted a teaser of a dual-screen OnePlus device to its Twitter account that includes an interesting launch date, August 11th at 10am ET — the same time as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 reveal event.
It’s also worth noting that the phones in the clip display a video of a vibrant ‘Galaxy,’ likely another reference to Samsung and its smartphones.
8.11 10am EThttps://t.co/mmPi4jlrhx pic.twitter.com/U6lPdrFnjf
— OnePlus➕ (@OnePlus_USA) August 10, 2021
The video seems to show off two smartphones standing beside each other, but beyond this, it’s not entirely clear what OnePlus is teasing. The company has yet to release a dual-screen smartphone like Microsoft and LG and it would be crazy for the company to reveal one the same day as Samsung’s latest foldables.
It’s worth noting that OnePlus’ parent company Oppo recently patented a dual-screen phone.
Though we don’t know for sure, this is likely a joke and OnePlus having a bit of fun at Samsung’s expense.
Source: OnePlus
