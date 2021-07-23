Telus announces $53 million investment to bring gigabit fibre to New Westminster, B.C.

Vancouver-based national telecom company Telus announced a $53 million investment to bring gigabit fibre optic network connections to New Westminster, B.C.
The massive investment is part of Telus’ plan to spend $13 billion on infrastructure and operations across B.C. through 2024. The company expects construction on its ‘PureFibre’ network to start in August and anticipates it will connect the majority of homes and businesses by Spring 2022. The carrier does warn that residents may see Telus trucks throughout the community as construction begins.
In total, the $53 million investment should connect over 90 percent of homes and businesses in New Westminster directly to Telus’ fibre network.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in New Westminster, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus, in a press release.
Telus says its PureFibre network is “the largest 100 percent pure” fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in western Canada. Further, the company says that a direct connection to the PureFibre network comes “at no cost to taxpayers or residents.” Finally, Telus says it plans to bring fibre to more communities in the coming years.
Those interested in learning more can check out the full announcement from Telus here.
Source: Telus
Comments