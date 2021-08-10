Google ditches Bluetooth for NFC with updated Titan Security Keys

Google has updated its Titan Security Key lineup by introducing NFC to all its keys.
There are two models available, one with a USB-A port and one with a USB-C port, and both feature built-in NFC for two-factor authentication.
This is part of a deliberate move to NFC over Bluetooth given the widespread use of mobile devices with NFC functionality. As a result, Google will no longer sell the outdated Bluetooth key that includes a micro USB connector for charging and connectivity. However, Google says support and warranty on the previous model will be maintained.
Google also detailed information regarding what Titan Security Key is most suited to your requirements. While you can select between USB-A and USB-C depending on your computer’s ports, people who have an iPad with a USB-C connection should get the USB-C version of the Key. However, if you have an older iPad that still uses a Lightning port, Google advises picking up the USB-A Security Key along with an Apple Lightning adapter.
While the new security keys are listed on the U.S. Google Store for $40 and $25 USD for the USB-C and USB-A, respectively, only the USB-C security key is available on the Canadian store, and it’s listed for $52 CAD.
In other Google security news, the Google One VPN service is now available to Android users in Canada.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
Comments