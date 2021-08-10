Apple’s long-awaited MacBook Air redesign will reportedly arrive in mid-2022

Anyone eager to see Apple’s highly anticipated MacBook Air redesign will have to wait a little longer for the laptop’s reveal.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as first reported by MacRumors, Apple’s “all-new” MacBook Air won’t arrive until mid-2022. This news backs up rumours from other sources. Kuo says the new Air is expected to feature a design that adopts a flatter top and edges, a mini LED display and an upgraded version of Apple’s M1 chip.
Apple brought mini LED display technology to its 12.9-inch iPad (2021) earlier this year. Kuo also says that the laptop will feature a MagSafe power cable, marking the magnetic cables return to Apple’s laptop line. MagSafe first reappeared in Apple’s iPhone 12 series line, allowing accessories and chargers to attach magnetically onto the smartphone’s back.
As of right now, it’s unclear if the M1 MacBook Air will be discontinued following the introduction of the new Mini LED model. Kuo says that if the current M1 MacBook Air does stick around, it will receive a price cut.
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air was released back in November 2020. Given Apple’s typical laptop release schedule, it makes sense that its successor would arrive at some point in mid-2022.
Source: MacRumors
