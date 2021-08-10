Nintendo sets next Indie World Showcase for August 11

Nintendo will host its next Indie World Showcase on Wednesday, August 11th.
Kicking off at 9am PT/12pm ET, the show will run for about 20 minutes and highlight a number of indie games that are coming to Nintendo Switch. You’ll be able to tune in here.
A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Aug. 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to #NintendoSwitch.
Watch live here: https://t.co/C3qsgDzHXV pic.twitter.com/pjtFGMsYgB
— Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) August 10, 2021
It’s currently unclear what might be shown off during the show, but many fans have been hoping for, at the very least, an update on Silksong, Team Cherry’s sequel to its 2017 acclaimed Metroidvania game Hollow Knight. The last Indie World Showcase was in April, so there are many new games that could potentially be shown.
This is also Nintendo’s first showcase in general since its major E3 2021 Direct in June. It remains to be seen when the next one will be.
The Indie World Showcase is the second major indie-focused show this week, following the ID@Xbox Twitch event on August 10th.
Comments