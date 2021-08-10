PREVIOUS|
News

Nintendo sets next Indie World Showcase for August 11

Will this be when we finally see Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Aug 10, 2021

11:51 AM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Indie World

Nintendo will host its next Indie World Showcase on Wednesday, August 11th.

Kicking off at 9am PT/12pm ET, the show will run for about 20 minutes and highlight a number of indie games that are coming to Nintendo Switch. You’ll be able to tune in here.

It’s currently unclear what might be shown off during the show, but many fans have been hoping for, at the very least, an update on Silksong, Team Cherry’s sequel to its 2017 acclaimed Metroidvania game Hollow Knight. The last Indie World Showcase was in April, so there are many new games that could potentially be shown.

This is also Nintendo’s first showcase in general since its major E3 2021 Direct in June. It remains to be seen when the next one will be.

The Indie World Showcase is the second major indie-focused show this week, following the ID@Xbox Twitch event on August 10th.

Related Articles

Features

Jul 30, 2021

3:40 PM EDT

I played Mario Golf: Super Rush against Canadian pro golfer Mike Weir

Deals

Jul 23, 2021

11:31 AM EDT

Trade in your old Switch and get the new OLED model for $149 at EB Games

News

Nov 8, 2019

7:08 PM EST

Epic Games Store to offer Quebec-made The Messenger for free

News

Aug 10, 2021

8:04 AM EDT

The modder who made a portable Wii has done the same for the PS2

Comments