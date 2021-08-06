Get a free Samsung Chromebook 4 worth $359 with Rogers promo

Hot back-to-school deals are in full swing, though you don’t necessarily need to be a student to take advantage of some of them.
Rogers is offering a free Samsung Chromebook 4, which is currently selling for $359.99, with the purchase of an eligible Samsung mobile device.
Eligible devices include:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip LTE device
To redeem the promotion, simply purchase one of the devices listed above with a Rogers Infinite plan between August 5th and August 17th. Check all Rogers’ Infinite plans here.
To claim the offer, you’ll need to head over to www.samsung.com/ca/offer/chromebook/ and register for an account. Log in if you already have a Samsung account, then follow these steps:
- Go to ‘My Offers’ section of your Samsung Account and click on ‘New Product Registration.’
- Register your new Galaxy device between August 5, 2021, and September 23, 2021.
- Claim the promo in the same My Offers section, and upload proof of purchase. (Wireless Service Agreement or retail point of sales receipt)
- By September 25, 2021, you’ll receive an email from Samsung with details on how to redeem your gift at your Samsung Account email address. (Check spam folder if you don’t see the email)
- The Samsung Chromebook 4 should arrive in 3 to 8 weeks from the time you register your Samsung device on Samsung.com.
It’s worth noting that the offer is available while supplies last. Get the Samsung Chromebook 4 before it’s gone!
