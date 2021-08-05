Rogers expands its 5G network to five more markets in Ontario

Rogers has expanded its 5G network to reach residents and businesses in five new markets across Ontario.
The new markets include Windsor, Quinte West, Strathroy-Caradoc, Parry Sound and Nipissing.
The Toronto-based national carrier’s 5G network now reaches a total of 70 communities across the province.
Our networks have provided essential connectivity to the lives of Ontarians this past year, from staying in touch with loved ones, accessing vital services, to helping local businesses participate in the digital economy,” said Jorge Fernandes, the chief technology officer at Rogers Communications, in a press release.
“We will continue to invest in our networks across the province while partnering with innovative players to advance next-generation technology, and working with government to support reliable connectivity for all Ontarians, no matter what part of the province they live in.”
Rogers says that it has enhanced its wireless networks across more than 140 Ontario communities and delivered fixed broadband network upgrades to nearly 80 communities across Ontario over the last year and a half. By year-end, Rogers aims to deliver improved wireless connectivity to a total of 300 communities.
Source: Rogers
