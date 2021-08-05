With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Ongoing deals:
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data (QC). For new activations only.
- Get 20% off any Samsung smartwatch3 with Bell SmartPay
- Save $100 when you buy online
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- 100MB bonus data on $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $30+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on an eligible 2-year Connect Everything or Unlimited Data plan.($85+ / month for main region – $70+ / month for QC)
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Motorola Moto G Stylus 128 GB
New deals:
- Save $100 when you buy online
Ongoing deals:
- Fido Contest: Try your luck to win 1 of 15 moto g power device with Fixo XTRA
- Refer a friend and you’ll both get one $50/month
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4 and ZTE Grand X View 3 Tablet
- Fido Contest: Enter daily for a chance to win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone SE 64 GB
Ongoing deals:
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plans
- Get discount on QUB musicque with all the plans
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 3GB or 10 GB Mobile BYOD plans
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All inclusive plans
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB/128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB/128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB/256 GB
Ongoing deals:
- $100 gift card on the Motorola TCL 20S
- $50 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- $100 gift card on the Motorola One 5G ace
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB
New deals:
- Get 2 lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed
- Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Dysney+ for $90 (main regions)
- On a $75 mo/ or higher plan, enjoy access to Disney+ on us for 6 months
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on us on select Rogers Infinite plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Dysney+ for $110/mo (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (main regions)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the Rogers Infinite 25 and above Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Dysney+ for $125/mo (main regions)
- Save up to 20% on select Beats audio devices like the Beats Solo Pro
- Limited time offer Individual with unlimited messaging and Canada-wide calling data plan +3GB at $40 and +10GB at $50 (QC Only)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Activate or upgrade to a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $25 (was $35)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Dysney+ for $75/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
- For a limited time, save 20% on select Apple AirPods and selected Apple watch
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) + 6 months of Apple Music for $80 (main regions)
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Notable price changes:
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB
- Various plans: Droped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB/128 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB/256 GB/128 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB/256 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on TCL TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $562 on iPhone with Bring-it-Back
- Get a bonus Motorola Leather Pouch Razr when you get the Motorola Razr
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness free when you buy an iPhone
- Save up to $755 with a Certified Pre‑owned phone
- Save up to $1330 on Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back
- Get bonus 500MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30+ prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get bonus 100MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 35GB for $90/mo; the Can-US version is $110/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus get an additional 5GB for a total of 25GB for just $75; the Can-US version is $95 (MB/SK/QC)
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit). Available on smartphone and BYOD orders only.
- Use the promo code SMSPECIAL to save $5 per month on every additional line
- Promo plan: $65 Simple Share 15GB (QC)
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness free when you buy Apple Watch
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 30GB for $80/mo; the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 – $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Get Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans and the Data plan
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk & Text Plan
Noticeable price changes:
- Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB is now available
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB/256 GB/128 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB/128 GB, iPhone SE 128 GB/64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 11 128 GB/64 GB, iPhone XR 64 GB/128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Canada-wide)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- 2 months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, S20 Fe 5G, A11, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G
- 4 months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
Ongoing deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10GB bonus data on the $60 plans
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 5GB bonus data on the $65 plan
- Freedom plans: Get 10GB bonus data on the $50 plans
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- Add a line with 3GB data for $20/mo
- Freedom plans: Get 2GB bonus data on the $35 plan
- 2GB Bonus +$10/mo. off on $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off. Freedom Nationwide Talk+Text+4GB (2+2) for $29
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10 GB bonus date on the $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- 2GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan and $10 Off during12 Months
- Get $5/mo. on BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans
- Get up to 15GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Freedom plans: Get 7GB bonus data on the $40/$45 plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 15GB bonus data on the $75/$85 plans
- Get 1 month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- Save the $10 connection fee when you order and activate a Prepaid SIM Card online
- Save up to $15/mo. for 24 months for each new line added (limited time offer)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
Noticeable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
- Save $100 on a new device and $30/mo. for 24 months when you pass down your old one and add a line.
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data for as low as $20/mo. for 6 months.
- Save $15/mo. for 12 months when you get a fresh phone and renew on a 15 GB
- For a limited time, get a select Nearly New device with a 2-year voice and data plan and save 50%
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness when you buy Apple Watch
- Switch and save $10/mo. for 24 months when you sign up for wireless service on any unlimited or shareMORE plan. Plus, save an extra $20/mo. if you bring your own device. Conditions apply.
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Notable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
- Get your hands on a phone for $12/month with paybright. Depend on the model and your eligibility.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Noticeable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones
Ongoing deals:
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
- MaxWest Nitro 5P with $74.99 or $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
Ongoing deals:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance2)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $22, 4.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC
- $40 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $70 (main regions)
Comments