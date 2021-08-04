Harman Kardon Studio 6 wireless speaker on sale today only

Buy at Best Buy for $229.99 (save $40)
With the start of the college year around the corner, it’s time to break out the music. Your kids will be out of the house, so you’ll have the freedom to blast all of the music they hate.
The Harman Kardon Studio 6 wireless speaker is a 50W speaker that delivers impressive sound quality in a portable IPX7-rated waterproof body. The eight-hour playtime is powered by a rechargeable battery that’ll help you keep the party rolling into the early hours of the evening. Let’s not get too crazy now.
For today only, you can get the Harman Kardon Studio 6 wireless speaker at Best Buy for $229.99 (save $40) as part of the retailer’s Back to School event.
