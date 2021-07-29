PREVIOUS|
The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport coming to Fortnite on August 3

The assassin who put Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet is getting ready to drop into the popular battle royale game

Jul 29, 2021

8:06 PM EDT

The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros. and developer Epic Games have revealed that Bloodsport, the DC Comics villain played by Idris Elba in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, will come to Fortnite as a playable character skin on August 3rd.

In the film, Bloodsport is a technologically-equipped assassin who has been serving time for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. The reveal trailer, narrated by Elba, references this while showing the deadly armour-clad villain in action.

It’s worth noting that Bloodsport’s fellow Suicide Squad member Harley Quinn, as well as Superman, are both already in Fortnite as part of the game’s prior DC crossovers.

Written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn, The Suicide Squad is a standalone follow-up from 2016’s maligned Suicide Squad that features some of the same characters: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnamon’s Rick Flag, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Newcomers include Elba’s Bloodshot, John Cena’s Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker and Edmonton’s own Nathan Fillion as The Detachable Kid.

The film follows the Suicide Squad as it embarks on a mission to destroy a Nazi-era base. The Suicide Squad will release exclusively in theatres on August 6th.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

