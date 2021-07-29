PREVIOUS|
News

Apple updates GarageBand for iPhone and iPad with new ‘Sound Packs’

The free content update is available now

Jul 29, 2021

7:05 PM EDT

Garageband

Apple has announced that it’s expanding GarageBand for iPhone and iPad to include new “Sound Packs” from several of the world’s artists and producers, including Dua Lipa’s Break My Heart and Lady Gaga’s Free Woman.

New Remix Sessions and Sound Packs from popular artists and producers are also included in the update. These packs can be used to remix songs in unique ways through a refreshed visual interface. Alongside the Sound Packs are videos from artists explaining the story and concept behind their tracks.

The free update also includes royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drum kits and more created by artists like Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch and Trakgirl.

Apple’s Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are available to download now for free across iOS and iPadOS. GarageBand is available in the iOS App Store for free.

Source: Apple 

