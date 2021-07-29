The next Bang & Olufsen earbuds cost $529 in Canada

The first active noise-cancelling Bang & Olufsen earbuds have been announced as the Beoplay EQ, and they likely sound great, but $529 CAD is a lot for a pair of earbuds.
The buds are coming out on August 19th and feature a 20-hour total battery life. On their own, each bud lasts for six and a half hours with noise-cancelling turned on and an hour longer with the feature off.
Since they are noise-cancelling capable, they have six microphones on the outside. This should translate to decent call quality, but we’ll have to test them before commenting on that. The company is also hyping up its new 6.88mm driver, but this is smaller than most competitors, who generally sit around 10mm in earbuds.
In terms of specs, they’ve got Bluetooth 5.2, an IP54 water/dust rating and each earphone weights a nice, light 8g. There are some other premium touches like a metal charging case and 24/7 customer service, but I’m still unsure if that will justify the high price tag when they release this August.
Source: Bang & Olufsen
