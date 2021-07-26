Feds, Quebec invest $18.9 million to bring connectivity to the D’Autray RCM and Matawinie RCM

The federal and Quebec governments have announced a joint investment of $18.9 million to bring connectivity to more homes in the D’Autray RCM and the Matawinie RCM.
The investment aims to bring high-speed internet to 10,980 additional homes in the regions by September 2022.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed Internet has never been more important,” said Élisabeth Brière, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of economic development, in a news release.
“With this announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the government of Quebec, we’re increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers.”
The funding is being provided under Phase II of the two levels of governments’ Operation High Speed initiative. Phase II includes $94 million in funding to support deployment projects and was launched on July 21st.
Further, Phase II aims to connect 18,200 households in Quebec to high-speed internet, which is in addition to the 150,000 households being connected under Phase I.
Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in the country, at more than 99 percent.
Source: ISED
Comments